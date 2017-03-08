Sebring woman jailed on 49 charges

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring woman faces a whopping 49 charges after her arrest on Monday.

Jessica Ann Manning, 33 was already wanted for 25 counts of illegally using a credit card when police found her in on Monday, running through an orange grove behind a Walmart.

When deputies tried to arrest Manning, she resisted and was taken to the ground.

As a result, the charges stacked up.

Police tacked on additional charges of resisting arrest and trespassing in a citrus grove.

They also found two purses in her possession containing her driver’s license, two syringes and a plastic pen tube with traces of methamphetamine.

Inside one of the purses was a stolen credit card that had been used several times this week in rapid succession. It was charged successfully for $204.49 with a false signature; declined five times at Walmart for amounts under $709.00 and declined once again at a Murphy’s express nearby.

She now faces an additional seven counts of identity theft, as well as grand theft, two counts of theft of a credit card, one count of fraud and one count of forgery.

Below is a list of the charges she is up against:

32 counts of identity theft (25 of them against a person over 60)

3 counts of theft of a credit card (misdemeanor)

2 counts of grand theft

2 counts of fraud

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance

2 counts of resisting arrest without violence (misdemeanor)

Illegal use of a credit card

Forgery

Trespassing in a citrus grove

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Smuggling contraband into the jail

Tampering with evidence

Manning remains in custody on a $161,500 bond.

