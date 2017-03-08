South Florida school board votes to protect kids from immigration raids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida school board is taking steps to protect the children of undocumented immigrants who face deportation.

The School Board of Broward County approved the resolution on Tuesday in response to increasing fears of more aggressive immigration enforcement polices implemented by the Trump administration.

School Board member Robin Bartleman says immigrant families “wanted to know that we had their backs.”

News outlets report the resolution prevents Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering schools or school-related events without warrants. Any requests to access schools or get information about a student will be directed to the district’s attorney.

The board also agreed to have schools work with parents and community organizations to come up with a plan in case a student’s parents are deported.

The Miami-Dade school board will vote on a similar policy March 15.

