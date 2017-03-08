Cops: Sarasota duo struck man with car, charged with attempted murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Sarasota men were arrested on Tuesday morning after police say they struck a man with their car, beat him up and left him at a parking lot with traumatic injuries, according to deputies.

Robert DeCola, 37 and Charles Blair, 24 were charged with attempted homicide.

It happened near the intersection of Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street.

Deputies were dispatched to the area and found the 39-year-old victim around 2:00 a.m.

The victim told authorities he was sitting on his bicycle when he saw Blair and DeCola pull into the parking lot.

The men allegedly struck him with their vehicle multiple times.

They then exited the vehicle and beat the victim with a wooden stick multiple times.

The victim’s description of the suspects led police to a truck near where both the suspects are employed, near Beneva Road and Ingram Avenue.

The truck, marked with decal advertising, was damaged on the front-end and covered with blood.

The duo was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.

They remain in custody without bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories