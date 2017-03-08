Riverview teen injured in hit-and-run

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Veronica Woodberry, of Riverview, received the phone call no parent wants to get Tuesday morning.

“The sheriff called me and said they found her laying on the side of the road,” she said.

Her daughter, 16-year-old Attraya Woodberry was walking to the bus stop on Park Drive in Riverview, when she was hit by a truck.

Hillsborough deputies said the driver took off and never looked back.

“They didn’t know if she was alive. They didn’t know if she was dead. They just left her there for an hour by herself,” said Veronica.

Attraya ended up at Tampa General Hospital, with a broken foot, fractured skull and swelling on her brain.

She underwent surgery Wednesday morning for her foot. She was able to walk around with the help of a walker afterwards.

Meanwhile, deputies believe they found the truck involved and are currently processing it.

The investigation is ongoing.

