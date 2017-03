TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A United Airline flight was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning after possibly being hit by birds.

United flight 164 was headed to Houston from Tampa around 7:45 when the incident happened. The plane immediately returned to the airport and made an emergency landing. Officials at Tampa International Airport say no one was hurt.

The plane is now being evaluated by mechanics. Airport officials do not know how the passengers will get to Houston.