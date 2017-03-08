Man arrested for impersonating security guard in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is facing felony charges for impersonating a security guard.

Hai (Harry) Hoang, 28, was arrested Tuesday after a two-month investigation, and charged him with false personation of a watchman, carrying a weapon while committing a felony and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Investigators say they found dozens of police radios, uniforms, fake weapons, real weapons, Tasers and other items in Hoang’s mobile home.

Police believe Hoang may have also represented himself as law enforcement.

St. Petersburg officers are looking to speak with anyone who was stopped by Hoang, and any business that hired him as security.