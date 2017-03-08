Lakeland man passes out in police custody after terrorizing stores, threatening to kill employees

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man is in police custody after he stole cash out of a Save-a-Lot register, threw the stolen money in the air, threatened to kill employees at a nearby Subway and stole items from a CVS all before passing out in police custody.

Police say Shavenski Green, 40 walked into a Save-a-Lot located at 2021 George Jenkins Blvd.

He saw a clerk assisting a customer, proceeded to the counter, reached over the register and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Green then headed towards the exit, sat down on a display of water bottles and then threw the stolen money in the air.

As another employee tried to retrieve the cash, Green pushed them away and left the store.

He went into a nearby Subway to ask for water. Witnesses say he was “acting crazy” and threatened to kill employees.

After he was asked to leave, Green went into a CVS and opened a beverage without paying.

He left the store, came back and stole several items of makeup.

He left the CVS again and was found at a nearby intersection sitting on the median.

Police approached Green for questioning, but he wouldn’t respond.

One officer stood behind him to keep him from moving before police back-up could arrive. Green grabbed his leg and resisted arrest.

When back-up arrived to the scene, Green was shot with an electronic control device to be restrained.

While in handcuffs, Green continued resisting arrests by turning over, screaming and ignoring officer’s demands.

Police restrained Green’s legs with a rip hobble to stop him from kicking officers.

Once he was restrained, Green stopped breathing and was unresponsive.

Officers used life-saving measures, including AED and CPR before he was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he remains in stable condition.

He has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest with violence.

