Key players in Casey Anthony case respond to interview

In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Casey Anthony poses for a portrait next to a photo of her daughter, Caylee, in her West Palm Beach, Fla., bedroom. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Anthony claims the last time she saw Caylee she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.” (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Years after her daughter Caylee’s death, Casey Anthony said she does not know how her daughter died.

“I’m OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night,” Anthony said.

It’s Anthony’s first interview since she was acquitted of Caylee’s murder in 2011.

WESH 2’s Bob Kealing spoke with a lead detective on the case and looks into some of the questions the interview left unanswered.

In her first in-depth interview since her 2011 murder acquittal at the Orange County Courthouse, Anthony was asked what happened to her daughter Caylee.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today, about what happened,” Anthony said.

“To your understanding, how did she die?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t know,” Anthony said.

“You don’t know. Something about drowning, possibly?” the reporter said.

“Everyone has their theories. I don’t know,” Anthony said.

“So your parents had her?” the reporter said.

“My dad did,” Anthony said.

One of the lead case detectives, John Allen, said Anthony did not mention the babysitter Zanny the Nanny, who she originally claimed kidnapped Caylee.

“It wasn’t George or Cindy that told us some nonsensical story about Zanny the Nanny, and did so like they misplaced their car keys,” Allen said.

“Give me the situation, where things went wrong. When did things go wrong? All of a sudden, it’s like, where’s Caylee? Is that how it went?” a reporter asked.

“No, what I remember is being in bed. My mom coming in before she left for work and saying goodbye to us. And then, waking up several hours later later in the morning. An hour, two hours later, and not knowing where she was,” Anthony said.

“Don’t you wish you knew what happened?” the reporter said.

“Absolutely,” Anthony said.

Allen said Anthony went on with her life for weeks without telling her parents or the police that her daughter was missing.

“It wasn’t George or Cindy’s car that smelled like a dead body,” Allen said. “I don’t think George and Cindy were capable of wrapping her up in garbage bags and tossing her along the side of the road like a piece of trash.”

In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Casey Anthony looks up at a portrait of her with her daughter, Caylee, in her West Palm Beach, Fla., bedroom. The Florida woman who was dubbed by cable TV show hosts as “the most hated mom in America” after she was accused of killing her toddler says she still doesn’t know how the last hours of her daughter’s life unfolded. (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)
In this Feb. 11, 2017 photo, Casey Anthony takes photos at the Morikami Gardens in Delray Beach, Fla. Anthony knows that much of the world believes she killed her 2-year-old daughter, despite her acquittal. But nearly nine years later, she insists she doesn’t know how the last hours of Caylee’s life unfolded. (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

 

