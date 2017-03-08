Juggling driver: Yep, he’s sober!

(KARK) A University of Central Arkansas junior pulled over by police proved his sobriety by juggling, and it was all caught on UCA Police dash and body cameras.

Blayk Puckett said he was driving home from the library on campus late Friday night. He said he was driving slow because he knew he had a brake light out, but despite efforts to avoid police, the junior with the license plate ‘JUGGLER,’ was pulled over.

Sgt. Keith McKay with UCA Police was one of two to pull Puckett over.

“A lot of times, especially around a college campus later in the night, the driving gets slower, especially if they almost hit a curb once, it’s a typical indication they might be impaired,” said Sgt. McKay.

Police asked him to step out of the car, they showed him his brake light, talked with him, and quickly found out he wasn’t drinking.

