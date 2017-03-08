Juggling driver: Yep, he’s sober!

(KARK) A University of Central Arkansas junior pulled over by police proved his sobriety by juggling, and it was all caught on UCA Police dash and body cameras.
Blayk Puckett said he was driving home from the library on campus late Friday night. He said he was driving slow because he knew he had a brake light out, but despite efforts to avoid police, the junior with the license plate ‘JUGGLER,’ was pulled over.
Sgt. Keith McKay with UCA Police was one of two to pull Puckett over.
“A lot of times, especially around a college campus later in the night, the driving gets slower, especially if they almost hit a curb once, it’s a typical indication they might be impaired,” said Sgt. McKay.
Police asked him to step out of the car, they showed him his brake light, talked with him, and quickly found out he wasn’t drinking.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Dredger finds body of missing Hernando man in swampland
- Police: South Florida man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for leaving purse in Uber
- Temple Terrace ‘house of horrors’ has rats running into nearby homes
- Casey Anthony speaks for the first time about daughter Caylee’s death
- Inspectors find 4 skimmers in Pinellas during pre-Spring Break sweep
- Margaritaville King Jimmy Buffett launches Fla. retirement village
- Toddler found in car with dead father outside grocery store