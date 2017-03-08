Tampa Area Athletes Bring Ireland’s National Obsession to Florida Just in Time For St. Patrick’s Day.

We are visited by members of the Tampa Bay Hurling Club. You can check out the sport at The Irish Celtic Festival

Greennbrook Adventure Park 13010 Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Florida 34202

When: Saturday March 11, 2017. Hands-on demonstration for kids and adults starts at 11:30 AM. Hurling match starts at 1:00 PM.

The rapidly growing Tampa Bay Hurling Club is eager to share its love of Irish hurling with new players and spectators in advance of St, Patrick’s Day. Attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to try hurling first-hand. Coaches will present a skills clinic. Members will be available for interviews. Reporters are encouraged to give hurling a try.

About Irish Hurling

The objective of the game is for players to use a wooden stick called a hurley to hit a small ball called a sliotar between the opponents’ goalposts either over the crossbar for one point, or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper for one goal, which is equivalent to three points. It is considered the world’s fastest field sport for its speed and high scoring.

About Tampa Bay Hurling Club

Founded in 2011, the Tampa Bay Hurling Club is a continuation of a long line of Gaelic sportsmen and women whose lives are enriched by both our friendships and athletic endeavor. Strengthened by a 3,000+ year heritage, our worldwide community carries Irish sport proudly into the future. We are part of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), and we have coaches/organizers all over the state of Florida holding weekly practices, and monthly matches. We hope you’ll join us for the “Fastest Game On Grass” and some social activities after. The Tampa Bay Hurling Club currently consists of members from: Bradenton, Sarasota, St. Pete, and Tampa.