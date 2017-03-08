Disney CEO says he’s staying on Trump’s advisory council

By Published:
Bob Iger, AP file photo

NEW YORK (AP) – The Walt Disney Co.’s CEO Bob Iger says he has no plans to leave President Donald Trump’s business advisory council but says that doesn’t mean he endorses any specific policies.

During the Burbank, California-based media company’s shareholder meeting in Denver on Wednesday, several people representing shareholders asked Iger if he would consider stepping down from the council.

Iger says his being able to express specific points of view to the president is in the best interest of Disney shareholders. But he says that membership in the group does not mean he endorses any specific policy of the president or his administration.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick left the council in February. Others on the panel include the heads of PepsiCo, Wal-Mart and JPMorgan Chase.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s