Clearwater police deliver new bicycle to boy robbed of lunch money, bike savings

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A boy who had his lunch and bicycle money stolen by a bully got a surprise Wednesday morning.
Clearwater police surprised Ander Gonzalez, 10, with a new bicycle at Skycrest Elementary School.
When police learned some of the money stolen from Ander on Tuesday was meant for a new bike, they set a plan in motion.
Walmart donated a bike and Chainwheel Drive did some last-minute alterations. Police provided a new helmet.
Officers brought the bike to school and surprised Ander.
Ander took a spin up and down the sidewalk before returning to class.
