Casey Anthony: ‘I’d be blessed to have another child’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six years after she was acquitted, Casey Anthony is still making headlines. The Florida mom, once known as “the most hated woman in America,” lives in West Palm Beach.

Her controversial trial and verdict are still being discussed after a jury delivered a not guilty verdict. But, it’s the words and opinions from the 30-year-old herself that are raising eyebrows.

After numerous media outlets tried for years to obtain one of the most sought-after interviews in the world, the Associated Press secured the coveted sit-down with Casey Anthony. Newly released audio reveals details from the notorious mom, including the possibility of future children.

But, quite possibly the most burning question, was the one everyone has been asking all along.

Reporter Josh Replogle asked, “It¹s just a blank spot? What the hell happened?”

“It’s not even that,” Casey Anthony said. “It’s something that’s outside of me that if I knew at this point, if I knew what actually happened, I’d be able to fill in those blanks.”

She goes on to talk about her emotional response to her daughter’s death, how she went through therapy and how her daughter remains a large part of her life.

“I’ve, I’ve done enough research, I’ve gone to enough psychology seminars. I’ve, I’ve been tested,” she told the AP. “I’ve gone through the psychological evaluations, I’ve talked about this to the point where I’ve been in a puddle, not being able to talk for days afterwards. She’s still the central part of my life, the central part of my being, always will be.”

In a series of exclusive excerpts from the Associated Press, Anthony admits that she doesn’t care about the opinions of others. In fact, she says she knows most people believe she killed her little girl. But, she maintains her innocence and told the AP reporter that she “doesn’t know how the last hours of Caylee’s life unfolded.”

Her message for those who hate her?

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

She also discussed with the Associated Press – the way she views herself, as a character in Alice in Wonderland.

“The [Red] queen is proclaiming: ‘No, no, sentence first, verdict afterward,'” she remarked. “I sense and feel to this day, that is a direct parallel to what I lived. My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.”

When the jury got the case that day in July 2011, they returned a not-guilty verdict in less than eleven hours.

So, the question remains – what really happened to Caylee Anthony?

During the AP interview, Anthony gave this answer. “Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another,” she told the reporter. “The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be okay, and that’s what was told to me.”

According to the Associated Press, she resides in the home of Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator on her defense team.

According to the AP, she is employed by him, working as an online investigator. McKenna is also an intricate part of another well-known legal team. He served as the lead investigator for OJ Simpson. Anthony was quoted as saying she was fascinated with that case and draws, “a lot of parallels” to her life.

“I can empathize with his situation,” she told the AP.

As for future children?

“If I’m blessed enough to have another child, if I¹d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world, knowing that there’d be a potential that some [expletive], their little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid, I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

