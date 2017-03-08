Caryn Sullivan is the author of Bitter or Better a book about dealing with grief. She will be speaking at Camp Widow in Tampa this weekend.

Camp Widow is a unique and incredible experience. Over a weekend this program provides both practical tools and relevant resources for widowed persons rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of the death of a spouse or partner.

But the most important thing that Camp Widow® provides to the widowed people who attend is an in-person community of men and women who are making their way through widowhood one day at a time. Campers come from all over the country, and around the world, to meet other widowed people face-to-face, and to experience the camaraderie that this event creates.

You might imagine these gatherings are morose, but you will find that the truth is quite the contrary. Among peers, lifted up by understanding, and validated in the uniqueness of every person’s grief recovery…the mood at Camp Widow if hopeful, positive, and uplifting.

http://www.campwidow.org