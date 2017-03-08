Camp Widow

By Published:

Caryn Sullivan is the author of Bitter or Better a book about dealing with grief. She will be speaking at Camp Widow in Tampa this weekend.

Camp Widow is a unique and incredible experience. Over a weekend this program provides both practical tools and relevant resources for widowed persons rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of the death of a spouse or partner.

But the most important thing that Camp Widow® provides to the widowed people who attend is an in-person community of men and women who are making their way through widowhood one day at a time. Campers come from all over the country, and around the world, to meet other widowed people face-to-face, and to experience the camaraderie that this event creates.

You might imagine these gatherings are morose, but you will find that the truth is quite the contrary. Among peers, lifted up by understanding, and validated in the uniqueness of every person’s grief recovery…the mood at Camp Widow if hopeful, positive, and uplifting.

http://www.campwidow.org

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s