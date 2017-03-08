Burglary investigation leads to two sexual battery arrests in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Hernando County men are behind bars after surveillance footage of a burglary caught one of them sexually assaulting a woman.

Three incidents happened near Northcliffe Baptist Church in Spring Hill.

Authorities were dispatched to the area around 4:17 am after a woman was found in distress in a nearby field.

Less than an hour later, they were contacted about a possible burglary nearby at the Best Cleaners & Laundry on 4325 Lamison Ave.

Authorities say surveillance footage from the burglary showed the same woman lying on the ground incapacitated.

It also showed a man, later identified as Richard Bunyan Mosby Jr., 24 sexually battering the woman.

The video reportedly shows the woman gaining consciousness before she approaches the cleaners and tries to kick in their backdoor until Mosby leads her astray.

While the investigation was ongoing, deputies received another call around 6 pm in reference to a robbery nearby on Lamson Avenue and Hearth Road.

The robbery victim was reportedly waiting at a bus stop when a man, who matched Mosby’s description knocked her to the ground and began choking her.

The victim said she momentarily lost consciousness, then began to twist and fight back, scratching her attacker on the side of the face. Mosby let go of the victim, but got away with a few of her possessions, including a cell phone.

In an attempt to locate the suspect, a K-9 unit was sent to the scene of the crimes and found Mosby in a rubber container in a garage.

He was taken into custody without further incident and later admitted to having sex with the victim without her consent.

The sexual assault victim claims she does not remember the incident, but she does recall going to Delirium Sports Bar and Lounge, 4241 Mariner Blvd., where she met the suspect. She did not remember leaving the bar or consenting to sex with anyone the previous night or that morning.

Security footage from the sports bar showed the victim, Mosby and another man, Kurtis Ray Edie, 25 going into the bathroom multiple times.

Authorities located Edie who confirmed being with the victim, but denied having any sexual contact with her.

He said he saw Mosby and the victim having sex in the bathroom.

But after further questioning, Edie confessed to having sex with the victim and admitted she seemed disoriented and did not have the ability to give consent.

Edie faces a sexual battery charge.

Mosby’s charges are listed below:

Robbery, no firearm or weapon

Two counts of sexual battery

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Burglary of an unoccupied dwelling

