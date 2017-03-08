Burglars steal from, damage Lutz softball complex

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Outrage and anger are just two emotions swirling around the recent burglary at the Oscar Cooler Sports Complex in Lutz.

Two men broke into the concession stand and an equipment room early Wednesday morning. They caused an estimated $2,000 in property damage, stole about $1,500 worth of food, $1,000 worth of sporting equipment and $1,000 in cash.

Luckily, Lutz Softball, which operates at that park, had just installed surveillance cameras which caught the crooks in the act.

Michael Cook is the president of the organization and showed off some of the video of the burglars in action. Once inside the concession stand, one of the men uses a trash can to load up the food.

“He’s just taking everything he can. He can’t fit enough in the garbage can,” said Cook. “Got a handful of stuff in that garbage can, full of product. ”

The men then pry another door open, but that led them to an electrical room, where there was nothing of value to steal. Finally, the men make their way to the equipment room.

Cook said they’re still trying to figure out what all is missing there.

“We saw them on video walking out with buckets, whether they’re balls or face masks,” said Cook. “Whatever they are. Probably stuff they could sell quick.”

On Wednesday evening, softball practice went off as planned. The theft from the park was the talk at the stands. Parents are fuming at who would do such a thing. Rainey Rosenberger is a parent and a coach.

“Angry, upset. Like you’re a bunch of losers,” said Rosenberger. “Like, how could you do this to a bunch of girls who just want to have fun? ”

Amelia Gentz is a team mom and expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s just really upsetting that people would do something like that. It really is,” said Gentz. “It’s heartbreaking, actually.”

Cook sent out a mass e-mail to parents alerting them about what happened. The organization also set up a GoFundMe page for anyone willing to make a donation.

Cook says several businesses in the area have already stepped forward, offering to help. In the meantime, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects to call 813-247-8200. As always, you can report your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873 TIPS (8477) and you can be eligible for a reward.

