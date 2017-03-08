Bradenton school dean demoted after seeking revenge on student

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA)- A Nolan Middle school dean has been demoted after an investigation revealed she sought revenge on her son’s bully.

Wende Pendleton-Wicks’s son arm was broken while playing with students at the school’s bus slip back in December.

She reportedly asked another student to hurt her son’s bully.

In a text exchange, the student asked “Did (blank) break your kid’s arm?” Pendleton-Wicks responded “Yes.”

She added, “I don’t know but (blank) said he picked him up and dropped him.”

The student responded, “Don’t you worry I’ll pick (blank) up and drop in.”

Pendleton-Wicks responded, “Please do”.

According to the investigation, Pendleton-Wicks told Manatee Co. school officials the student contacted her first. They are not friends, but his grandmother is an acquaintance of hers and the student contacted the dean from his grandmother’s phone.

She said she did not know his reasons for contacting her.

Screen shots of the conversation were going around the school. The district said they were made aware of the text messages after a parent brought it to their attention.

School officials confirm Pendleton-Wicks was demoted to substitute teaching, but can apply to be full-time during the next school year.

