Bradenton family says strange man tried to lure boy with candy

The neighborhood where the alleged incident occurred.

 

BRADENTON, Fla. — (WFLA) A Bradenton family is shaken after they say a strange man approached their 10 year-old grandson and used candy to try to lure the child into his car.

The boy was standing standing outside his grandparents’ home at the 2100 block of 11th Street West when a vehicle drove up next to the house.

A man in the car offered the boy a piece of candy.

A photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

The boy’s grandfather overheard the conversation between the man and his grandson and confronted the stranger, who drove off.

The suspect is described as a white man, 60-70 years of age with white hair, long arm hair and a yellow shirt.

He was last seen driving an older model silver Ford Taurus wagon.

The family tells 8 On Your Side they hope the suspect is caught. They say they’re keeping a closer eye on kids who play in the neighborhood.

