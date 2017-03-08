Ben and Jerry’s new ice cream inspired by your favorite cereal

(CNN/WFLA) — The mad ice cream scientists at Ben and Jerry’s are it again.

This time, the ice cream company is unveiling three new flavors inspired by breakfast cereals.

Ben and Jerry’s calls them “Cereal Splashbacks”.

The three new flavors mirror some of our favorite childhood cereals and are being called “Fruit Loot,” “Frozen Flakes” and “Cocoa Loco.”

Each of the new ice creams has a swirl of cereal mixed right on it.

Ben and Jerry’s says the new flavors will make people feel like a kid again.

The ice creams will be available at Ben and Jerry’s “scoop shops” starting this month.

Bring on the nostalgia!

