2-year-old struck in Tavares drive-by shooting, police say

By WESH.com Published:

TAVARES, Fla. (WESH) — A 2-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting that occurred while she was playing outside of a home in Tavares.

The Tavares Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of West Rosewood Lane at 9 p.m.

Unknown occupants of a vehicle drove by an apartment and opened fire, striking the child, police said.

At least one bullet struck the 2-year-old in the abdomen.

The child was playing outside at the time of the drive-by shooting, police said.

The child was transported to Florida Hospital Waterman with a minor wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said they are searching for a dark gray Chevy Malibu that was seen speeding away from the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s