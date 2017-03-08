2-year-old struck in Tavares drive-by shooting, police say

TAVARES, Fla. (WESH) — A 2-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting that occurred while she was playing outside of a home in Tavares.
The Tavares Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of West Rosewood Lane at 9 p.m.
Unknown occupants of a vehicle drove by an apartment and opened fire, striking the child, police said.
At least one bullet struck the 2-year-old in the abdomen.
The child was playing outside at the time of the drive-by shooting, police said.
The child was transported to Florida Hospital Waterman with a minor wound and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police said they are searching for a dark gray Chevy Malibu that was seen speeding away from the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
