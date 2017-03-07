Woman finds gator in Martin Co. swimming pool

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeowner got a shock on Tuesday when she found an alligator swimming in her pool, WPTV reports.

The call went out to Animal Services officer Kim Guile, who used a pole with a loop at the end to get around the gator’s head.

Officer Guile told WPTV that because of the gator’s three to four foot size, they were able to relocate it.

The public is not allowed to relocate gators, she said, but Animal Services has permission through the Florida Wildlife Commission to trap and relocate alligators under five feet.

The woman said she has an 18-month-old who loves the water, and the gator unnerved her, as she isn’t originally from Florida.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said this was the second time in the past week her family had a gator visit.

Officer Guile said it may have been the same gator they saw Tuesday, so the animal was relocated farther away.

Alligators are on the move looking for mates and nesting spots, according to Guile.

