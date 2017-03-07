UCF fraternity suspended after student accused of holding gun to pledge’s head

WESH Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A fraternity at the University of Central Florida has been suspended after a member allegedly held a gun barrel to a pledge’s head.

A student anonymously reported the incident in February, saying the pledge master at Alpha Epsilon Pi used a rifle to intimidate pledges.

The email to UCF police states the brother “blindfolded pledges, made them lay on the floor, and then took out a rifle and racked it to make a noise.”

According to the student who filed the complaint, “one of the blindfolded pledges made a comment about the gun not being real, and the pledge master put the barrel up to the pledge’s head and asked him if he thinks it’s real now.”

The Office of Student Conduct investigated the incident and according to a university spokeswoman, the fraternity is on interim suspension.

WESH 2 received a response from a spokesman for the fraternity, who said the member accused of using the rifle has been removed.

“This was not a condoned action by the chapter,” the statement reads. “Rather, it represents the actions of a rogue member who, again, has been suspended from the fraternity pending his permanent removal.”

According to the chapter’s website, “Alpha Epsilon Pi was founded to provide opportunities for the Jewish man seeking the best college and fraternity experience.”

