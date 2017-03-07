Suburb kids show off agriculture skills at Plant City Strawberry Festival

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published: Updated:
Aubrie Russell attends Sickles High School.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Strawberry Festival is about more than shortcakes and fun rides, it also serves as a showcase for the Future Farmers of America.

“Future farmers of America is about more than showing cattle and growing crops, so much more resolves around the industry. Agriculture is everything,” said Sickles High School student Aubrie Russell.

Sickles High School is located in a busy suburb, but the school has an animal lab that exposes students to rural life.

“I don’t know what I would do without this program, it means everything to me,” said Russell.

Russell says the program has given her hands on experience to help her navigate a future in the industry.

“I want to explore a career in zoology, being and officer is not only great for my college resume, it is amazing hands on experience,” said Russell.

The Florida Strawberry Festival also welcomes special needs children from schools across the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Strawberry Festival runs through March 12 in Plant City

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s