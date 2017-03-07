Suburb kids show off agriculture skills at Plant City Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Strawberry Festival is about more than shortcakes and fun rides, it also serves as a showcase for the Future Farmers of America.

“Future farmers of America is about more than showing cattle and growing crops, so much more resolves around the industry. Agriculture is everything,” said Sickles High School student Aubrie Russell.

Sickles High School is located in a busy suburb, but the school has an animal lab that exposes students to rural life.

“I don’t know what I would do without this program, it means everything to me,” said Russell.

Russell says the program has given her hands on experience to help her navigate a future in the industry.

“I want to explore a career in zoology, being and officer is not only great for my college resume, it is amazing hands on experience,” said Russell.

The Florida Strawberry Festival also welcomes special needs children from schools across the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Strawberry Festival runs through March 12 in Plant City

