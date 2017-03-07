Study says there’s been less lovin’ in the bedroom recently

(NBC NEWS/WFLA) — More and more people have lost that lovin’ feeling in recent years, according to a new study.

New research from San Diego State University shows what couples are not doing as much in the bedroom.

The survey indicates people who are married or living together are having less sex than couples did in the early 2000s. Specifically, the study says sex occurs 16 fewer times per year than before.

An aging population may be partly to blame because sexual frequency declines by about 3 percent each year during adulthood.

But, the study said it definitely isn’t because of busy lives. Reportedly, people who work more hours also actually have more sex.

For more trending topics and social media stories, stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.