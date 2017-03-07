Shades of blue

daytimewebstaff Published:

Harlee Santos played by Jennifer Lopez is a charismatic single mother and resourceful detective at the heart of a tight-knit crew of Brooklyn detectives. They’re led by enigmatic Lt. Matt Wozniak played by Ray Liotta who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law in order to effectively protect their precinct and their own.

Harlee navigates her fractured relationship with Wozniak as she struggles to conceal her deepest secret – she killed her daughter’s father. Following his discovery that Harlee collaborated with the FBI, Wozniak is confronted with a gut-wrenching dilemma of his own. The crew continues to be under tight scrutiny from Stahl (Warren Kole) with the FBI and is now being investigated by a gregarious detective named Verco (guest star Dov Davidoff) from Internal Affairs for the disappearance of one of their own. Meanwhile, a former member of their crew, Julia Ayres (guest star Anna Gunn) runs for mayor, and her complex relationship with Harlee and Wozniak comes to the fore. Neither Harlee nor Wozniak anticipates that Ayres’ corrupt connections will trap them in a dangerous war with the mafia.

Shades of Blue: Sundays at 10pm on NBC.

