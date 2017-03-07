Registration open for summer camps at SeaWorld in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The school year isn’t over yet, but registration is already open for this year’s summer camp sessions at SeaWorld Orlando.

Camps run weekly, and give kids a chance to learn about the marine animals at SeaWorld by working with veterinarians, animal trainers and other staff.

Students going into preschool through 8th grade are eligible to sign up for day camps. Resident camps are also available for students going into 7th grade through 12th grade, who are interested in future careers with animals.

You can learn more about the camps, and sign up on SeaWorld’s website.

