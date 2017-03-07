Polk man arrested for battering woman, fighting deputy sheriff, EMS worker, firefighters

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested on Monday after sexually abusing a woman, then violently attacking law enforcement and emergency personnel.

According to an affidavit, the victim reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that she had been kidnapped, struck in the face multiple times, choked, sexually battered and held against her will by Shawn Watkins, 26.

Watkins allegedly forcibly brought her to his home and sexually battered her against her will, repeatedly threatening her with more violence.

The victim was able to flee.  Watkins was taken into custody.

During the arrest, Watkins struck and bit a deputy sheriff, two EMS employees and three firefighters.

He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

Watkins is facing multiple charges including two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, five counts of battery on a firefighter or emergency personnel, one count of destroying or tampering with physical evidence, one count of kidnapping and inflicting bodily harm, one count of false imprisonment, sexual battery with physical force and domestic violence.

