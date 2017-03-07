MOSI president and CEO resigns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MOSI President and CEO Molly Demeulenaere resigned Tuesday from her position at the Museum of Science & Industry.

Demeulenaere had been with MOSI for five years. The last two years, she served as CEO.

“It has been an honor to serve MOSI these past five years and to impact the lives of the millions of guests who have come here to learn and explore during my time at MOSI,” Demeulenaere said in a news release announcing her departure.

“Molly’s hard work and her dedication to MOSI’s mission have made science education accessible and enjoyable for millions of people in our area and visitors from around the world,” said MOSI Board of Directors Chair Mike Schultz.

MOSI’s Board of Directors will conduct a search for the organization’s next CEO.

MOSI is planning to move to a new location in downtown Tampa.

