Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck, ramming patrol car in Polk Co.

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lake Wales Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Lake Wales Police Department were dispatched to a Lowes store on US 27 for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers learned Kevin Peak, 35, parked his truck and trailer in the Garden Center loading lane in front of the store. He was loading items he purchased in the trailer and left his keys in the truck’s ignition.

When Peak went back to the truck with the remainder of his purchases, his vehicle was gone.

Officers began searching for the stolen truck and trailer. Sergeant Shawn Smith located it in a store parking lot on Timberlane Road.

When Smith and other units approached the vehicle, the driver drove directly at Smith. In fear for his life, the sergeant fired one shot at the driver, hitting the window, but missing the driver.

The suspect narrowly missed hitting Smith.

At the time the driver accelerated toward Smith, another suspect tried to get in the passenger’s seat of the truck.

The man was identified as Gregory Bobo, of Lake Alfred. He was taken into custody without incident.

The driver fled in the stolen truck and a vehicle pursuit began. The driver drove through residential yards and fencing without regard for anyone’s safety, Lake Wales police said.

Sticks were deployed, deflating tires on the stolen vehicle.

In the area of US 27 and Lucerene Pak Road, the driver intentionally hit Officer Jared Joyner’s patrol car.

The chase concluded at US 27 and Bates Road in Hanes City. The driver exited the vehicle, but did not comply with orders being given. Officer Joyner and his K9 partner Max took the suspect down.

The driver was identified as Donald Parsons of Lake Alfred. The Lake Wales Police Department will charge him with grand theft of a motor vehicle and the Polk County Sheriff’s office will conduct the remainder of the investigation.

Parsons will be charged by the sheriff’s office when the investigation is complete. His involvement with the crime has not been fully determined.

The criminal investigation is active and ongoing.

No officers or deputies were injured by Parsons.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories