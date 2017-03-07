Lakeland man arrested in cockfighting operation

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing several charges after deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office discovered a cockfighting operation at a house in Lakeland.

Deputies were called to the home on Walt Williams Road Monday for a noise complaint, and found roosters in pens and a ring covered with carpet. Deputies say they also saw Gilberto Montero, 41, trying to take the fighting ring apart and hide it.

While searching the home, deputies found bottles of vitamins for the roosters, including a prescription from a veterinarian in the Dominican Republic.

Montero was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. The roosters were taken by the Animal Control section of the sheriff’s office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-