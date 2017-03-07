Hillsborough school board could change boundary lines

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School Board could decide Tuesday afternoon to re-draw school boundary lines.

With at least one thousand new homes coming to the North Hyde Park area, the school board has to decide how to fit new students into an area where schools are already overcrowded. Right now, Plant High School, Wilson Middle and Gorrie Elementary are at capacity, and some are over.

With three new developments planned for the area, the district expects more than 250 new students.

The proposed plan would allow students moving to the North Hyde Park neighborhood to go to Just Elementary, Madison Middle and Blake High schools. Those are lower performing schools. This has been a big debate because parents want their student to attend the A-rated schools.

“It has to be thought out very carefully. You want your kids to have the best opportunities to go to the best schools and choosing your neighborhood and choosing their schools is a very important part of it,” parent Daniel Hammond said.

The school board will meet Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. to vote.

