Former professional wrestler ‘Cowboy’ Ron Bass dies at Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A former well-known professional wrestler who called the Tampa Bay area home passed away, due to complications from a recent surgery on Tuesday.
Ronald Heard, known in the ring as “Cowboy” Ron Bass, died at Tampa General Hospital. He was 68-years-old.
Heard battled some of the best professional wrestling had to offer in a career spanning two decades, including “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, Blackjack Mulligan, Barry Windhim and Tampa’s own Steve Keirn.
Heard wrestled all over the world before a series of injuries ended his career in 1989.
Heard had roots in Hillsborough County and was living in Thonotosassa at the time of his death.
