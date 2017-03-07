Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: What to know before you go

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The 13th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be presented this weekend.

Race information

The Grand Prix is a series of races along a 14 turn, 1.8 mile temporary track, featuring a race lineup including the Verizon IndyCar Series, Pirelli World Challenge, the Mazda Road to Indy ladder series and more.

The Grand Prix will be presented Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full schedule of races is available at the Grand Prix website.

Alcoholic beverages, audio and video recording devices, firearms, knives, noise makers, and food will not be permitted into the event. All attendees will be asked to open purses and bags upon entry.

Click here for the race’s 2017 fan guide.

Tickets

Single day, three-day and paddock passes are still available for the Grand Prix. Single-day tickets range from $20-$100 for adults and $20-$75 for children ages 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-877-725-8849.

Hospitality packages are still available as well.

The RV Club is sold out for the event.

5K race

The Fifth Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 5K run will be held Friday, beginning at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $35 a person and registration includes race entry and a T-shirt.

Gates and traffic

The entry gates for the race are located at First Avenue South and First Street S., and Fifth Avenue S. and Second Street S, where Will Call is also located.

The following traffic detours will be in effective, according to the St. Petersburg website:

Closed – Beach Dr. from Central Avenue to First Avenue S.;

– Beach Dr. from Central Avenue to First Avenue S.; Closed – First Street from First Avenue S. to Fifth Avenue S.;

– First Street from First Avenue S. to Fifth Avenue S.; Closed – Albert Whitted Park, motorized and pedestrian traffic

– Albert Whitted Park, motorized and pedestrian traffic Limited Access on Second Avenue S. from First to Second Street S.;

on Second Avenue S. from First to Second Street S.; Limited Access– First Street S. from Fifth Avenue S to Eighth Avenue S. AND Sixth Avenue S. from Second Street to First Street

Parking and travel

City parking garages are $5 all day on Friday and $15 all day on Saturday and Sunday.

A free shuttle is offered from Tropicana Field to the race course from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cost for the shuttle will be $10 in lots 1 and 2 at the Trop. The shuttle picks up on 16th Street S. and drops off at Second Street S. and Fifth Avenue S.

The Looper Downtown Trolley and Central Avenue Shuttle offer rides for 50 cents per person throughout the weekend.

Motorcycle corrals are available on the west sides of First Street between First Avenue South and Central Avenue, and Central Avenue and First Avenue N., only on Saturday and Sunday, for $5.

Taxi stands are located at Third Street S. and Fifth Avenue S. and Second Street S. and Fourth Avenue S.