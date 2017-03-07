Dredger finds body of missing Hernando man in swampland

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County couple has found the body of their missing son, more than a month after he vanished while driving home from Jacksonville for his job.

Paul Marvella, age 30, was last seen on Sunday Jan. 15, after making a delivery for work in Jacksonville. His SUV was found about a week later in Alachua County, off of Interstate-75 at the Paynes Prairie Preserve.

Marvella’s SUV had crashed, but no one was found inside.

Crews looked for Marvella in the swampy area near where his SUV was found, but stopped their search because the area was filled with alligators.

George and Wendy Marvella wanted to search for their son on their own with the help of a dredging crew. However, confusion over what agency has jurisdiction of the land prevented the couple from bringing in equipment to comb the swamp for their son’s remains.

On Friday, George Marvella got the permission he’s sought for about a month.

On Tuesday morning, a crew that Marvella hired brought in a dredger and discovered Paul Marvella’s body near the location where his truck was found.

Marvella’s family is relieved about the discovery of his body because they finally have some closure and now know what happened to him.

