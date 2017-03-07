Dredger finds body of missing Hernando man in swampland

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Paul Marvella was reported missing. Hernando County Sheriff's Office
A dredging crew found the body of Paul Marvella near the location where his SUV was found.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County couple has found the body of their missing son, more than a month after he vanished while driving home from Jacksonville for his job.

Paul Marvella, age 30, was last seen on Sunday Jan. 15, after making a delivery for work in Jacksonville.  His SUV was found about a week later in Alachua County, off of Interstate-75 at the Paynes Prairie Preserve.

Marvella’s SUV had crashed, but no one was found inside.

Crews looked for Marvella in the swampy area near where his SUV was found, but stopped their search because the area was filled with alligators.

George and Wendy Marvella wanted to search for their son on their own with the help of a dredging crew. However, confusion over what agency has jurisdiction of the land prevented the couple from bringing in equipment to comb the swamp for their son’s remains.

On Friday, George Marvella got the permission he’s sought for about a month.

On Tuesday morning, a crew that Marvella hired brought in a dredger and discovered Paul Marvella’s body near the location where his truck was found.

Marvella’s family is relieved about the discovery of his body because they finally have some closure and now know what happened to him.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s