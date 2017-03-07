Deputies looking for victims of serial flasher who committed crimes in Lakewood Ranch

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the past few months, a serial flasher has been shocking women around Lakewood Ranch. He’s now facing charges for his crimes, but deputies believe there are other victims out there who need to step forward.

In January, a 29-year-old woman left a Walmart on State Road 70. While placing groceries in her car, 20-year-old Jacob Martinez pulled up in a blue Volkswagen Jetta and asked her a question. When she walked over to answer him, he exposed himself and then sped off.

“He’s a sick man. He needs help,” said one shopper.

He wasn’t done. Over the next few weeks, he did the same thing to two women jogging in Lakewood Ranch. In each case, he pulled up, as if to ask a question, and then exposed himself.

“The other two were out jogging, minding their own business and that’s the last thing they need to deal with,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow.

Locals like Amanda Lyons are shocked that these terrible crimes would happen in Lakewood Ranch.

“That’s definitely really unnerving. Like, I bring my kids here all the time. I don’t want them to see not innocent things,” said Lyons.

Thankfully, the victims helped deputies identify and arrest the flasher. He confessed to the crimes and added that he flashed at least two other women too, and they have yet to come forward.

Deputies said the other crimes happened in the same area in or around Lakewood Ranch.

“If someone was victimized, it should be quite evident to them, and they should step forward,” said Bristown.

Martinez was charged with three misdemeanors, but deputies want the other victims to step forward so they can issue Martinez more criminal charges.

“This is definitely a wholesome, family community. No one needs that, that’s just no. No one needs that,” said Lyons.

If you have any information, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

