Crash cleared from SB I-75 in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash has been cleared from Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.
The crash blocked two southbound lanes near the Fowler exit around 7:20 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
There was also debris in the road.
As of 8 a.m., crews have cleared the crash and debris and traffic is getting back to normal.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Casey Anthony speaks for the first time about daughter Caylee’s death
- Inspectors find 4 skimmers in Pinellas during pre-Spring Break sweep
- Margaritaville King Jimmy Buffett launches Fla. retirement village
- PHOTOS: 13 ft. long gator pulled from Ocala swimming area
- 97-year-old twins freeze to death after falling outside
- Pasco man shares amazing story about 370 lb. weight loss on social media, internet
- Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Citrus County
- PHOTOS: Surgeons remove 915 coins swallowed by Thai sea turtle