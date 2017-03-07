Crash cleared from SB I-75 in Hillsborough

Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  A crash has been cleared from Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The crash blocked two southbound lanes near the Fowler exit around 7:20 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There was also debris in the road.

As of 8 a.m., crews have cleared the crash and debris and traffic is getting back to normal.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

