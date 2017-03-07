Connecticut mom arrested after letting 10-year-old drive, streamed it on Facebook

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mom has been arrested for letting her child drive on public roads, says police.
Police arrested 38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum of Monroe on Friday after several residents complained to police of a live streaming video on Facebook that showed a child driving a car.
Monroe police determined Nussbaum was recording her 10-year-old child driving a car on public roads throughout Monroe and was streaming it on her Facebook account.
Nussbaum is charged with risk of injury and impairing morals of a minor. She was released on a promise to appear and is due in court on March 10.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.