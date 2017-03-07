Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s help locating Fla. girl missing since January

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a child missing since January.

The sheriff’s office said Samantha Lee Joslyn, 17, was last seen Jan. 18 on Blitman Street in Port Charlotte.

Her mother alert authorities her daughter was missing on Tuesday.

Joslyn has a heart tattoo on her left leg and a lip piercing.

It is believed Joslyn is currently out of state and traveled to an address of 1421 Laurel Oak Drive, Antioch, Tennessee.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is assisting in attempt to locate her.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Joslyn, call 911 or contact the police.

