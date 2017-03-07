Car thieves looking for guns in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Riverview area.

They say the cars were unlocked and want to remind everyone that it is always important to lock your vehicles and to take anything of value out of them when they are parked in your driveway or even your garage.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 19 years old, with a medium build, between 5’7″ and 5’10”.

The second suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, approximately 17 to 20 years old, with a medium build, between 5’7″ and 5’10”, wearing socks on his hands.

Both suspects were captured on video and are seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and backpacks.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.