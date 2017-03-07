Better Call Behnken: Florida AG looking into Tarpon Springs window company that left customers in the cold

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Attorney General’s Office is looking into 34 complaints from consumers, following a six-month 8 On Your Side investigation into a Tarpon Springs window company that suddenly closed, leaving dozens of customers in the cold.

A spokeswoman for the office says the company is working with the heads of the shuttered company to address complaints. Even though the company shut its doors in September, the co-owners maintain they are working to deliver windows for customers who already paid for them.

But many say that process isn’t working out. In total, customers paid tens of thousands of dollars for down payments on windows, and many got nothing.

Carolyn and Stephen Gossman, of Sarasota, say they forked over $1,600 for a down payment on new windows from Solar Shield Windows. That was in June, but they just heard excuses and received nothing.

“They kept on telling us that the windows were made, they were in the warehouse, but come to find out they were never made,” Carolyn Gossman said.

The Gossmans ended up hiring another company to put in their five windows, and now they want their $1,600 back.

The AG’s office sent this statement:

“If anyone wishes to submit a complaint with this office regarding this company or any other potential consumer protection matter, they should either call our office at (866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.”