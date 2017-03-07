Bad draw: Florida judge sides with House speaker in lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Tallahassee judge is siding with House Speaker Richard Corcoran in a lawsuit that contends the administration of Gov. Rick Scott approved an illegal contract.

Circuit Judge Karen Gievers on Tuesday ruled the Florida Lottery lacked the legal authority to approve a 15-year contract worth more than $700 million. She declared the contract “void and unenforceable.”

Scott in a statement said that he strongly disagreed with the ruling and would appeal.

Corcoran sued the state’s lottery secretary last month, arguing the contract with IGT Global Solutions to run lottery games is illegal, because it exceeds the Florida Lottery’s authorized budget.

Attorneys representing the lottery said the agency followed the law because the contract states that it is contingent on state funding.

