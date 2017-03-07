90-year-old Haines City man crushes his gym workout

(WFLA) — This next video is proof — age is just a number!

This gentleman cranking out pull-ups- is 90 years old!

Vern Greenwood lifts weights every other day with his son at the anytime fitness in Haines City.

He says he can do up to 29 pull-ups.

It doesn’t even look like he is breaking a sweat.

He told WFLA News Channel 8 staying in shape keeps him positive and helps him live longer.

“Sitting on the couch that’s not good. Every minute in the couch is a minute shorter on your life,” Greenwood said.

During the summer months, Greenwood heads up north and still works out.