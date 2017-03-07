$40,000 in sand dollars stolen from North Port woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – An estimated $40,000 in fossilized sand dollars are being sold around the world after being stolen from a woman in February.

The North Port Police Department was called to Brewster Road on Feb. 24 for a burglary.

The victim said she discovered approximately 40,000 fossilized sand dollars were missing from where she stored them. The items were collected over many years from around Florida.

The victim estimates the value of each item to be $1 each, $40,000 in total.

The sand dollars are currently being sold online around the world, sought after by collectors, according to police.

Police ask anyone to knows anything to call Detective Pam Jernigan at 941-429-7321 or via intel@northportpd.com, or by using the department’s anonymous tip app.

