Zibanejad, Raanta lead Rangers to 1-0 OT win over Lightning

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Mika Zibanejad scored 3:56 into overtime, Antti Raanta made 38 saves, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Monday night.

Zibanejad beat Andrei Vasilevskiy during a breakaway.

Raanta got his third shutout of the season.

Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots and Tampa Bay, 8-2-3 over the past 13 games, moved within two points of New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers failed to score on three power plays, and are 1 for 36 over the past 14 games. Tampa Bay, with NHL’s third-best power play, went 0 for 6.

