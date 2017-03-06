Zibanejad, Raanta lead Rangers to 1-0 OT win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Mika Zibanejad scored 3:56 into overtime, Antti Raanta made 38 saves, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Monday night.
Zibanejad beat Andrei Vasilevskiy during a breakaway.
Raanta got his third shutout of the season.
Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots and Tampa Bay, 8-2-3 over the past 13 games, moved within two points of New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Rangers failed to score on three power plays, and are 1 for 36 over the past 14 games. Tampa Bay, with NHL’s third-best power play, went 0 for 6.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- PHOTOS: 13 ft. long gator pulled from Ocala swimming area
- 97-year-old twins freeze to death after falling outside
- Pasco man shares amazing story about 370 lb. weight loss on social media, internet
- Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Citrus County
- PHOTOS: Surgeons remove 915 coins swallowed by Thai sea turtle