VIDEO: Sprint between 99-year-old and 92-year-old is inspirational

(WFLA) — On your mark, get set, go!

Two determined runners faced off in an epic match last weekend.

Orville Rogers is 99 years old, and Dixon Hemphill is 92 years old.

The two raced in a 60-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Masters.

It was a picture perfect moment as 99-year-old runner Orville Rogers closely sped ahead of his 92-year-old competitor, Dixon Hemphill.

They killed it! Watch the full video above or click here.

