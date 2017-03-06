VIDEO: Pregnant South Carolina woman films impersonation of April the Giraffe

As millions of people across the world wait for the birth of April the giraffe’s fourth calf, one South Carolina woman has been imitating Apri and her video has gone viral.

Erin Dietrich is pregnant herself. She said she is 39 weeks along.

She has been obsessed with watching April and she and her friends thought it would be fun to mimic the giraffe, whose pen is being live-streamed in anticipation of the birth.

Wearing a giraffe mask bought off amazon, Dietrich stood in front of a camera, placed at a similar angle to the one in April’s pen.

For nearly eight minutes, Dietrich paced in her mask, hands on hip, belly displayed, doing stretches and staring up at the camera.

She posted her video on facebook late Sunday.

By this afternoon, more than nine million people had watched it.

Dietrich said she had no idea so many people would be interested in her video.