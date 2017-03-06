The journey to adoption: News Channel 8 staffer welcomes beautiful baby boy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new local family has formed in St. Joseph, Michigan through the loving opportunity of adoption.

Our very own Senior Executive Producer, Christine Bowley, and her husband, Keith, welcomed a sweet baby boy into their loving arms on Saturday.

John Patrick was born at 9:03pm weighing in at 8 lbs. 4 oz. and 21″ long. He is named after his paternal grandfather, John Bowley, and maternal great uncle, John Trotte. Both men bore great influence on Keith & Christine. And both left this earth many years ago after battling cancer.

Christine & Keith married nearly 8 years ago and have been working to grow their family ever since. It was a great joy for them to welcome John into the world just one day before Christine’s birthday. What a present!

John is the sweetest baby. He loves to coo and make faces. He & Christine should be headed back home to the Tampa area within the next couple weeks.

We can’t wait to meet him!

