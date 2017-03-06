Shot 11 times while looking for love, Tampa mother seeking justice for slain son

TAMPA, Fla. – A man was murdered in January while using a popular dating app. Monday, there is new video, as well as new details, in this disturbing case where a young man with a bright future lost his life, looking for love.

Dante Lampkins was just 25-years-old, and like many young people, he was using the dating app, Plenty of Fish. Sadly, his body was discovered in an alley January 26, 2017.

Someone shot him 11 times.

His family is now sharing their story with Melanie Michael. His mother is begging for justice.

“He was my baby,” she told News Channel 8. “He was my everything. He was my sunshine. We know somebody knows something and has seen something. We just want them to step forward. I just want to know why, because there was no reason.”

Tonight at 11 p.m., the video Tampa Police want you to see.

