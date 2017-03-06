Sarasota County Sheriff and Circuit Court Judge at odds over concealed weapons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight and Circuit Court Judge Charles Williams are at odds over allowing concealed weapons inside government offices.

Sheriff Knight recently removed deputies from security checkpoints at the Sarasota County Judicial Center and the Clerk of Courts Office.

In February, State Senator Greg Steube tried to enter the Clerk of Courts office with a concealed weapon. Even though he had a concealed carry permit the deputy at the security checkpoint denied him entry. Steube argued this violates the Florida constitution.

Steube says under Section 790.06 in the Florida statutes, concealed weapons are not allowed in courtrooms, but that does not include court offices. He argues he should’ve been legally able to bring a weapon inside.

Sheriff Knight agreed and after consulting legal counsel, he removed deputies from security checkpoints.

In an email, Sheriff’s office Senior Assistant General Counsel Patrick Duggan wrote, “People do not forgo their Second Amendment rights in order to conduct lawful government business.”

He added, “I question the constitutionality of screening people for concealed weapons without suspicion when they can lawfully carry them with a permit to the locations.”

In response, Circuit Court Judge Charles Williams issued an administrative order commanding Sheriff Knight to reinstate the deputies by 5 p.m. Monday, March 6.

Knight said the administrative order was “overreaching” and would order the sheriff “to act in a way that encroaches upon the second and fourth Amendment rights of citizens and exposes myself, and most importantly my deputies, to personal liability.”

News Channel 8’s John Rogers is following this constitutional showdown and will have more tonight at 6 p.m.