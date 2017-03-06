Crash causing major delays on I-4 in Hillsborough, Polk counties

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash is causing a major backup on Interstate 4 this morning.
The crash is in the westbound lanes of I-4, near the Paul Buchman Highway (Highway 39).
The accident scene is in the left lane.
As of 7 a.m. on Monday, the crash was causing a delay of about 25 minutes and had traffic backed up into Polk County.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- New pat down rules in effect at TIA, airports nationwide
- Two in critical condition after serious accident on Courtney Campbell Causeway.
- Florida legislators may reach breakthrough in gambling overhaul
- College baseball team involved in deadly bus crash in Pasco County
- Cops:Nevada fugitive poisoned husband’s cereal to avoid unwanted sex