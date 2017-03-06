Crash causing major delays on I-4 in Hillsborough, Polk counties

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash is causing a major backup on Interstate 4 this morning.

The crash is in the westbound lanes of I-4, near the Paul Buchman Highway (Highway 39).

The accident scene is in the left lane.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, the crash was causing a delay of about 25 minutes and had traffic backed up into Polk County.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

